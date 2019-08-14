Dana White says Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3 would be at 205lbs

UFC president Dana White wants a third fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier to take place at heavyweight, but he says both men want it at 205lbs.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday night following the latest episode of the Contender Series, White revealed that a trilogy fight between the two bitter rivals would take place at light heavyweight.

“They won’t do it (at heavyweight),” White said. “I have Jones who is the greatest ever, Cormier who is one of the greatest ever, both been champions forever. I’m not going to f*cking fight with them, man. If they want to fight at 205lbs, I’m not going to argue with them.

“Two of the biggest kings in the sport. If that’s what they want, that’s what they get.”

Cormier fights Stipe Miocic this weekend at UFC 241 in a rematch of the pair’s battle last summer which Cormier won via first-round KO to win the UFC heavyweight title. Jones, meanwhile, just bested Thiago Santos by split decision at UFC 239. If Cormier is successful this weekend against Miocic, the calls for a trilogy fight between he and Jones will be loud.

But if this fight does happen, it will take place at light heavyweight.

“I want that fight at heavyweight so bad, but they won’t do it,” White said. “Not only has Jon said no, but Cormier said no. Cormier doesn’t want to beat him at heavyweight.”

First, though, DC will need to get by Miocic this weekend. He has talked openly about retirement, but the allure of a third fight against Jones would be too much to ignore. And though Jones has said he doesn’t want to fight Cormier again, if the UFC offers him an amount of money he can’t refuse, of course he’d have to consider taking the fight.

Are you interested in a third fight between Cormier and Jones at 205lbs?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/14/2019.