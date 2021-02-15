Mariusz Pudzianowski to clash with Senegalese wrestler at KSW 59

If you liked Reug Reug‘s fights, you are going to love this. One of the most famous Senegalese wrestlers, Serigne Ousmane, is going to make his return to mixed martial arts against the five-time World Strongest Man and Polish superstar Mariusz Pudzianowski.

The fight was hinted at on Monday morning by Polish MMA organization KSW, and later confirmed by the promotion.

The 44-year-old former strongman Pudzianowski turned into a mixed martial artist in 2009, after he won his fifth World’s Strongest Man title. He fought his entire professional fighting career in the above-mentioned KSW and quickly become one of the promotion’s major stars. In ten years, Pudzianowski racked up 13 victories and 7 losses. His last fight happened in 2019 when he stopped Belgian-Bosnian rising star Erko Jun in two rounds.

On the other hand, Senegal’s Serigne Ousmane Dia, also known as “Bombardier”, has only competed twice in MMA, finishing both encounters in round 1, spending a total of 2 minutes and 11 seconds in the cage. Starting as a fisherman, the 44-year-old Senegalese behemoth became a wrestler in 1995 and has been the King of Arenas twice since, from December 2002 to March 2004, and from June 2014 to July 2018.

Riding the wave that Oumar Kane, also known as “Reug Reug” started in 2019 with his mixed martial arts debut at Ares Fighting Championship 1, KSW has booked a huge scrap that will surely gain the attention of many combat sports fans around the world.

The two giants are going to lock horns at KSW 59 on 20 March in Poland, and the bout will serve as the main event. The co-main event will be a bantamweight contest between champion Antun Račić and Polish challenger Sebastian Przybysz.