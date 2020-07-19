Joseph Benavidez issues statement following loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: “I’m not going out like that”

Joseph Benavidez received another shot at UFC gold when he squared off with Deiveson Figueiredo in tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 headliner.

The bout marked Benavidez’s fourth career shot at UFC flyweight gold, this after coming up short in his three previous attempts to Demetrious Johnson (x2) and the aforementioned Figueiredo.

In his most recent bout with the Brazilian this past February, Joseph Benavidez suffered a controversial TKO loss after being finished by Deiveson shortly after an accidental headbutt occured.

Unfortunately for ‘Joe-B’, his tough times in title fights continued this evening on Yas Island. Deiveson Figueiredo proceeded to dominate Benavidez right from the opening bell, dropping Joseph three times before ultimately finishing the contest with a rear-naked choke (see that here).

Joseph Benavidez opened up about his fourth career UFC title loss at tonight’s post-fight press conference (via Aaron Bronsteter of TSN).

“Nothing can be bad at the end of the day. Going home and having someone that makes you feel like the best every day. I sit here humbled, impressed by him and grateful I got the opportunity to go out there and display what I prepared for… Life comes at you fast, man.”

