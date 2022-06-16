Khabib Nurmagomedov shares timeline for Eagle FC to become the top promotion in MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared a timeline for Eagle FC to become a top promotion in the world of mixed martial arts.

Eagle FC was rebranded and founded by Khabib Nurmagomedov back in late 2020 in the wake of his retirement from active competition. Ever since then he’s slowly but surely been building up a roster worthy of being known as an elite MMA promotion, with a parade of top names competing for them including Junior dos Santos and Kevin Lee, to name just a few.

While the UFC is the top dog in town and likely always will be, Khabib has lofty ambitions for what Eagle FC can achieve – to the point where he’s even put together a timeline for their success.

“I think we need five, seven years. Because for this business, you have to create content. To create content you need years and years. We’re just beginning. We’re just beginning and we need, I think, at least five to seven years to become on top.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Building a successful brand in mixed martial arts can be pretty difficult but up to this point, Khabib has done a solid job of putting Eagle FC on the map. It does appear as if this is his primary focus moving forward alongside some of his coaching duties and when you’ve got a man as motivated as him serving as the driving force behind your operation, we’d say you’re in pretty good hands.

At this point, there’s no doubt that free agency in MMA is as interesting as it’s ever been, and Eagle FC is a big part of that.

Just how far do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will be able to take Eagle FC within the global MMA landscape? Will the man himself ever decide to come out of retirement?