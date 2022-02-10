Kamaru Usman wants $100 million for Israel Adesanya fight, responds to callout from Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman is claiming he wants $100 million for a fight with Israel Adesanya.

Usman, who is currently recovering from hand surgery and anticipating a return to UFC this summer, is hinting at the possibility of moving up to 185 pounds.

In speaking with Jim Rome, Usman said:

“I’ve said it before, as long as Israel Adesanya is the champion, I have no interest in going there. But when Jan Blachowicz was the champion at light heavyweight, of course, I thought it was a great matchup.

I’m not saying I would just demolish the whole light heavyweight division. I’m saying I thought that was a great matchup, and I thought that I would have been a two-time champion, and skipping middleweight and becoming the light heavyweight champion.”

There was not to be an Usman vs Blachowicz matchup, as the Polish standout ultimately lost his title to Glover Teixeira.

Usman has maintained that he would not attempt to take Israel Adesanyas’ title away, as he considers him a friend. However, if the UFC was to put up $100 million dollars, well neither fighter would be able to ignore that kind of money.

Kamaru Usman continued:

“I’ve said it before, Adesanya’s a fellow Nigerian. A good guy. I like him, I like his approach. I’ve said it — I’d rather two Nigerians have belts than one Nigerian with two belts.

“If Dana [White] is willing to sit us down and say, $100 million, ‘Hey guys, let’s split this up,’ at that point Israel and I would have to talk. Because at that point, my little brother, my blood brother, we would have to talk and say, ‘Hey, let’s go out here and make this money.’”

It’s not very likely Dana White and the UFC will be putting up that kind of cash for an Usman vs Adesanya matchup.

Once recuperated from his injury Usman (20-1 MMA) will be looking for his next battle. Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) is a name that keeps resurfacing as he has made it clear he would like to meet Usman in the Octagon.

In speaking about the possibility of a fight with Chimaev, 27, Usman responded (h/t MMAFighting):

“There’s a reason there’s a structure to get here,” Usman said. “So he’s done great with the opposition that he’s been presented, and by the time he gets here, once he gets here, of course we’ll have that conversation. But I am the champion. I am the pound-for-pound best in the world. I am the king of the castle. Everybody wants a piece of me. So that’s good. I like that.

“There was a time when I was coming up and I just couldn’t get those fights, I couldn’t get the next guy to step in there with me. But now that I’m at the top, I don’t have to do that. These guys have to call me out and these guys have to come to me. When they make it up here, I’ll be here waiting.”

Do you think there could every be an Kamaru Usman vs Israel Adesanya matchup? Would you like to see Usman and Chimaev in the cage? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!