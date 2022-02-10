Kyler Phillips plans to “expose” a lot of Marcelo Rojo’s “flaws and weaknesses” at UFC 271

Kyler Phillips sees a lot of holes in Marcelo Rojo’s game and he plans to expose that on Saturday night at UFC 271.

Phillips is coming off a controversial decision loss to Raulian Paiva last July and will now face Rojo in what appears to be an all-action fight. For Phillips, he expects Rojo to come out swinging but doubts his foe will be able to keep up with him.

“He’s going to come out swinging hard, fast, he’s a game opponent. Anybody in the UFC is game so we are ready for the best version of him,” Phillips said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, we are going to see next weekend a lot of his flaws and weaknesses are going to be exposed and his strengths are just not going to be able to match what I have in store for him.”

In the fight, Kyler Phillips says he isn’t afraid to mix things up and go to his wrestling if needed. He believes he will be too much for Marcelo Rojo everywhere which will lead him to get the win.

However, entering the fight, Phillips says he won’t force anything as he’s just focused on getting the win and knows he can’t gas himself out.

“I’m going to start selling him some things and whatever he buys and gives to me, I’m going to take. If I decide to play with him a little bit or go for the kill, it just depends on which Marcelo Rojo comes out,” Phillips said. “I feel like he will come out the same and if he does try to mix it up or something, I’m prepared for it so it’s going to be fun… Whatever I decide to take and whatever he gives is what I’m going to take. Whether it’s five minutes in or 10 minutes or whatever it is, I’m going to perform and shine on that day.”

Should Phillips get his hand raised, he doesn’t know what will be next for him. But, all he cares about is performing in front of the fans and getting the win to return to the win column.

“It’ll just put me back on the road to getting to the top. It will be good for me in trying to become the best I can be. I’m just going to get the win,” Phillips concluded.

Who do you think will win at UFC 271, Kyler Phillips or Marcelo Rojo?