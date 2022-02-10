UFC 271 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

At UFC 271, a potential number one contender bout at middleweight goes down as Jared Cannonier takes on Derek Brunson. Heading into the fight, Cannonier is a -160 favorite while the American is a +140 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are actually going with the underdog in Brunson to be able to outwrestle Cannonier to get the win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson:

Robert Whittaker, UFC middleweight: I would have to lean towards Cannonier. He is a hard guy to take down and hold down and that is how Brunson wins.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Brunson.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I like Brunson in that. His wrestling is very good and I think he can take and hold Cannonier down for three rounds.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: That is a pretty tough fight but I’m going to go with Brunson. He seems like a different fighter.

Trevin Giles, UFC welterweight: That is a tough one, I’ll take Cannonier by knockout.

Bryan Battle, UFC middleweight: Man, I think Brunson is going to win. I expect Brunson to outwrestle Cannonier and hold him down but you can’t count out Cannonier and his KO power.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Cannonier is real tough, but Brunson has good wrestling. I’m going to go with Cannonier though and I think he can catch Brunson.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Jared Cannonier will put the pounding on Brunson and land the KO shot.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Brunson has been looking good so I think he can outwrestle Cannonier.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: I’m going to take Brunson, he has been on a roll.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: That is a good scrap but Blonde Brunson is something else and I think he can avoid the shots and wrestle Cannonier.

Fighters picking Jared Cannonier: Robert Whittaker, Trevin Giles, Steven Peterson, Mario Bautista

Fighters picking Derek Brunson: Jim Miller, Julian Erosa, Vinc Pichel, Bryan Battle, Brandon Royval, Sam Alvey, Matt Frevola

Who do you think will win at UFC 271, Jared Cannonier or Derek Brunson?