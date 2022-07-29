Kamaru Usman to guest star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has his first acting role.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is set to return next month against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It’ll be the second time that the two have faced off. Their first encounter happened in December 2015, with Usman picking up the decision victory.

The pay-per-view headliner next month is seemingly just one part of a big year for the 35-year-old. Earlier today, Daniel Cormier stated that Usman would have a guest role in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. MMAFighting later confirmed the comments made by ‘DC’.

With that, Kamaru Usman now has his first role in a film. As of now, the 35-year-old’s role in the hit movie hasn’t been revealed. However, it’s likely to be not much more than a guest spot.

The film is the sequel to the blockbuster 2018 film Black Panther. This second installment was postponed following lead actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing away from cancer in August 2020.

The first footage of the sequel was released last weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. It was clearly an emotional moment for the cast, as they paid tribute to Boseman. There, director Ryan Coogler stated:

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he had made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film.” (h/t MMAFighting)

The film is one of the most anticipated of the year so far and is set to release in November. As far as Kamaru Usman goes, starring in the Black Panther film has to be a dream come true. The UFC welterweight champion has previously posted fan artwork of himself as the character on social media.

Are you excited to see Kamaru Usman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Sound off in the comment section below!