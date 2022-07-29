Deiveson Figueiredo wants the winner of Moreno-Kara France next in Brazil: “Face me here under my crowd”

Deiveson Figueiredo is hoping to fight the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara France 2 next time out.

In the co-main event of UFC 277, the interim flyweight title is up for grabs as Moreno and Kara-France are set to rematch. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that is taking place due to the fact Figueiredo is out with an injury and is also in a contract dispute as he has been vocal about wanting more money.

However, Deiveson Figueiredo says he will be paying close attention to the interim title fight at UFC 277 as he wants the winner in Brazil.

“My fight is to bring this match to Brazil,” Figueiredo said on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca. “Since they’re doing a UFC here, I want to make sure they book my fight for Brazil. I want to fight whoever wins [at UFC 277], whoever that is, to face me here under my crowd.”

Although Deiveson Figueiredo wants the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France, he also isn’t ruling out a move to bantamweight. He believes he has all the tools to have success at 135lbs.

When Figueiredo will move up is uncertain but he’s confident he would defeat Aljamain Sterling as he doesn’t think highly of the champ.

“I admit I have the desire to go up to 135,” Figueiredo said. “I don’t know when, only God knows that. [But] as long as I’m having success at 125 and have someone to challenge me, rest assured that I’ll continue defending what’s mine… I think it’s a matter of time until (Sterling) loses this spot. here are some guys that are way better than him. If he collides with Jose Aldo, Jose Aldo knocks him out. I’ve observed [Dillashaw] a lot, he’s very strategic and smart. When he fights for the belt again, he will win this title back.”

Would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight the winner of Moreno-Kara France 2?

