Kamaru Usman shares his list of the four greatest MMA fighters of all time

Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on who he believes to be four of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

This Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman will attempt to take a big step towards being included in the GOAT conversation himself when he battles Leon Edwards in the main event. He’s already defended the UFC welterweight championship five times and if he does so for a sixth, he’ll be right up there with the most dominant champions of this or any other generation.

Of course, Usman is going to have his own thoughts on who should be featured in the GOAT debate, which is natural for any fighter at that level.

During a recent interview with ESPN, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ spoke candidly about who he believes should feature on this makeshift Mount Rushmore.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I think in this sport, I mean, this is based on preferences, different guys have different preferences. I think skill wise and technique wise what these guys were able to show, I think Anderson Silva, Jon Jones. What these guys were able to bring, Georges St-Pierre, I would even say Dominick Cruz.”

Usman has spoken before about his desire to potentially shift all the way up to light heavyweight and if he can do so successfully, potentially even winning a second world title, that would certainly vault him up the ladder – and would probably put him on par with Georges St-Pierre.

We’ve all long since wondered what would happen if Usman and GSP stepped inside a cage together and even though that ship has probably sailed, it’s still a fun dream match.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman’s list? If you had to include anyone else who isn’t already featured, who would it be and why? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!