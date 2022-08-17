TJ Dillashaw believes “competitive guy” Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: “We’ll see if he really can step away”

TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.

TJ Dillashaw, meanwhile, is set to challenge for the strap later this year when he takes on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280. During a recent interview, he spoke about Cruz’s future and whether he’s still motivated enough to keep going.

“If you’re not pushing for the belt it’s hard to put your body through this. You don’t understand how many – he obviously understands, but people don’t understand the toll your body takes for pushing through a fight camp and getting ready. If you’re not pushing to be the best, and for me too, it’s like what’s the point? … He might always have that competitive itch in him too, right? He’s a very competitive guy, has a chip on his shoulder about it, so we’ll see if he really can step away.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Dillashaw and Cruz went to war over the 135-pound belt back in January 2016 and on that night, it was Cruz who had his hand raised in victory after a closely fought five round affair.

Who knows, maybe we’ll get to see the pair run it back one day.

Do you think TJ Dillashaw has a point when it comes to the future of Dominick Cruz? What would you like to see the veteran do next in the sport? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!