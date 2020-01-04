Kamaru Usman sends Conor McGregor a message ahead of UFC 246

Kamaru Usman has responded after Conor McGregor recently declared his intentions of fighting for the promotions welterweight title.

Earlier today, the Irish superstar revealed that welterweight standouts Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman were all on his radar.

McGregor will make his highly anticipated Octagon return at next weekend’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, where he will square off with Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

While he is not taking ‘Cowboy’ for granted, Conor McGregor already has some lofty goals for 2020.

“I’m not going to 170 just for Jorge,” McGregor explained. “I liked the look of that welterweight bout, the welterweight title fight,” McGregor continued. “I like the look Kamaru Usman, the look of Colby. I’m open to it all at 170.”

Reigning UFC welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman did not take well to those comments and sent the following warning to ‘Mystic Mac’ on Twitter.

“My man Conor McGregor please just go in there and take your L from Cowboy. Don’t even dream of this WW strap because that dream can turn into an Nightmare fast.”

McGregor has competed at welterweight on two occasions in the past. In both of those fights the Irishman took on Nate Diaz. The first time around at UFC 196 the ‘Stockton Slugger’ won by submission. In their rematch at UFC 202, it was McGregor who would emerge victorious by majority decision.

Whether or not Conor’s physical frame is suited for the promotions welterweight division is a hotly debated topic amongst fight fans at the moment.

Due to the fact that both Cerrone and Diaz have spent the majority of their respective careers at lightweight, many people feel Conor McGregor has yet to face a “true welterweight”.

The Irish Star has not competed since suffering a fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

With that said, McGregor’s coaches are adamant that this is the best Conor has looked in years.

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom January 4, 2020