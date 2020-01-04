Mike Perry wants to fight Michael Jai White in a backyard for Kimbo Slice

UFC welterweight Mike Perry (13-6 MMA) is a fan favorite known for his ability to put on exciting fights while delivering brutal knockouts.

After a sensational start to his UFC career, which saw him go 4-1 with all four wins coming by way of knockout, ‘Platinum’ has hit a rough stretch in recent years.

Following his knockout win over Alex Reyes at UFC Pittsburgh in September of 2017, Perry has since gone just 2-5 over his past seven Octagon appearances.

In his most recent effort at UFC 245, Mike Perry suffered a first round TKO loss at the hands and feet of rising division contender Geoff Neal.

Never one to shy away from social media, ‘Platinum’ recently took issue with a video he watched involving Michael Jai White and the late great Kimbo Slice.

Perry took to Twitter with the following reaction to the aged video.

An actor recently was saying how he was trying to teach kimbo something too difficult for kimbo to grasp. I think you actors better stay in the movies. 1 knee make your nose look like special effects — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2020

Mike Perry did not stop there, in fact he later challenged White to a backyard bare knuckle match which he is willing to do on pay-per-view or for free.

I just feel like #KimboSlice would beat the fuck outta @MichaelJaiWhite and his tone in the video really bothered me. He should fight me backyard bare knuckle because I would like to learn this “prison movie technique” he was talking about #PPV #Or #For #Free 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2020

While a backyard fight with Michael Jai White seems highly unlikely, one thing that is certain is that Mike Perry is in desperate need of a win in his next bout.

Another loss would serve as his fourth in five fights which could ultimately result in his release from the promotion.

