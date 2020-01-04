Joanna Jedrzejczyk says she will dominate ‘not very technical’ Weili Zhang

Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes she will dominate Weili Zhang at UFC 248 in March en route to reclaiming her strawweight title.

Since losing the title in 2017 she beat Tecia Torres and then moved up in weight where she lost to Valentina Shevchenko in a fight for the flyweight title. Following the loss, she returned to strawweight in October to beat Michelle Waterson to earn the title shot.

According to the Polish star, she believes Zhang and her former opponent, Jessica Andrade are very similar in the fact both throw hard punches but aren’t technical fighters.

“They [Zhang and Andrade] both are are very similar fighters,” Jedrzejczyk said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “Going forward, throwing loopy punches, looking for good wrestling, like strong wrestling. They’re not very technical fighters but they’re very, very strong, so I think this fight is going to be very similar. I will have to cut the angles, slip, counter, use my timing, my length, my reach.”

In the fight against Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk dominated Andrade winning 50-45 on two judges scorecards and 50-44 on one. She believes that experience going against Andrade and her bevy of five-round fights will be the difference against Zhang.

“She’s so big. She’s big. She’s huge and she throws very hard punches,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk added. “But I’m more experienced. I’ve been through these championship bouts so many times, so I’m a real five-rounder.”

Weili Zhang is coming off of a TKO win over Andrade in 42 seconds to win the strawweight title. In her other win in 2019, she beat Torres by decision at UFC 235. The Chinese champion is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC and 20-1 as a pro, including being on a 20-fight winning streak. But, she has yet to fight in the championship rounds which Joanna Jedrzejczyk plans to capitalize on.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/3/2020.