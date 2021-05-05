Kamaru Usman sends a message to Jake Paul: “I can change your life in the worst way”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sent a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, saying “I can change your life in the worst way.”

Usman is coming off of arguably the biggest win of his career to date when he finished Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their rematch at UFC 261. Not only did Usman beat Masvidal for the second straight fight, but he did so in an extra-impressive fashion this time. Now, Usman seems targeted for a matchup against either Colby Covington or Michael Chiesa next as he looks to continue breaking UFC records in the welterweight division. But he’s a prizefighter for his profession, and like all fighters, Usman wants to make money. Enter Paul, the YouTuber who has turned heads with his three knockout wins in boxing.

Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently said that he believes a fight between Usman and Paul would do 3 to 4 million pay-per-view buys, and Usman seems to want to get in on that. Taking to his social media on Wednesday, Usman sent a serious message to Paul.

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

You can be sure Paul will respond to Usman. It seems like Paul is keen on making this fight with Usman happen after seeing him knock out Masvidal live in person two weeks ago in Jacksonville. Even though it would be a massive step up in competition for Paul, there would still be an appetitive to watch this fight, so it would be a big-money generator even though the fight would seem like it should be a walk-in-the-park for Usman on paper.

Do you have an appetite to see Kamaru Usman fight Jake Paul?