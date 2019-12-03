Kamaru Usman says welterweight is the most exciting division in the UFC

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says that the 170lbs weight class is the most exciting division right now in the UFC.

Usman won the UFC welterweight championship earlier this year when he dominated Tyron Woodley en route to a lopsided decision at UFC 235. He is set to make his first title defense when he takes on arch-rival Colby Covington at UFC 245 next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking to Andrew Whitelaw of Fox Sports Asia, Usman was asked what he thinks about the current state of the UFC welterweight division. As much as Usman hates Covington, he couldn’t help but credit his arch-nemesis and the other welterweights for making up what he calls the most exciting division in the sport.

“Oh, without a doubt. Everybody knows that. This is the deepest division and one of the most exciting divisions. I’m not going to run out of contenders anytime soon, so that’s a good thing,” Usman said.

As Usman alluded to, there’s no shortage of legitimate title threats at 170lbs. After Covington gets his chance, surging superstar Jorge Masvidal is expected to get a crack at the belt after reeling off three straight TKO wins over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till. There’s also Leon Edwards, who is riding an eight-fight win streak at the moment. And of course, you can’t forget the former champion, Woodley.

The division has continued to roll despite Usman not fighting since March. But now that he’s back healthy and ready to go, expect the UFC welterweight division to move at a furious pace in 2020. With so many contenders waiting for their shot at the belt, the new year promises to be a big one for 170lbs.

