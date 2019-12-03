Tony Ferguson sends a warning to “nervous” Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the promotions undisputed lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

The highly anticipated bout was made official on Friday evening, this after ‘El Cucuy’ signed his half of the title fight contract.

Ferguson (25-3 MMA) and Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) have been slated to collide on four different occasions in the past. However, due to botched weight-cuts and freak injuries, the bout has never materialized.

Tony Ferguson will enter UFC 249 on a 12-fight win streak. In his most recent effort at June’s UFC 238 event, ‘El Cucuy’ scored a TKO victory over perennial division contender Donald Cerrone.

Due to his incredible win streak, Ferguson is very confident headed into his bout with ‘The Eagle’. The 35-year-old expressed his confidence in an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this afternoon.

“I told everybody I’m going to make him piss blood. I said that a while ago,” Ferguson said (via MMAMania). “This guy has got an issue and his name is Tony Ferguson and I’m coming after him. It’s hunting season, baby.”

Tony Ferguson continued by suggesting that he is already in the head of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I’m in this dude’s head, he’s looking at me and he is going to be training so hard and be so nervous and he’s going to make a mistake. I am going to capitalize on that,” Ferguson added. “I’m going to catch him during the scrambles. Scrambled eggs baby.”

Nurmagomedov has gone undefeated in his mixed martial arts career. The Russian standout is coming off a submission victory over Dustin Poirier in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 242.

Who do you think will walk away with the UFC’s coveted lightweight world title if Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov make it to the cage on April 18 in Brooklyn? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 2, 2020