Leon Edwards challenges Tyron Woodley to fight at UFC London

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has issued a public challenge to former champion Tyron Woodley to fight at UFC London next March.

Edwards and Woodley have been linked to a potential bout for a few weeks now, but the fight still hasn’t been finalized. Edwards must believe that by calling out Woodley publicly he will have a better chance of the former UFC welterweight champion accepting the fight.

Check out the message that Edwards sent on his Twitter to his rival Woodley.

Get me on that London card @UFCEurope @ufc @TWooodley are you free champ? — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) November 26, 2019

As soon as the UFC made the London card official last week, fans and media speculated that a possible matchup between Edwards and Woodley could be added to it. Right now it appears as though middleweight contenders Darren Till and Robert Whittaker will meet in the main event of that card. But an Edwards vs. Woodley matchup is the perfect co-main event for that card.

Edwards has a brilliant 10-2 record so far in the UFC and he is currently riding an eight-fight win streak that includes a decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in his last fight, the biggest win of his career to date. He is inching closer and closer to a title shot at 170lbs but with Jorge Masvidal likely getting the next title shot against the winner of UFC 245’s Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington title fight, Edwards is now looking to Woodley as his next opponent to stay busy.

As for Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champ is coming off of a lopsided loss to Usman where he lost his belt earlier this year. But he’s clearly still one of the top welterweights in the sport and wants to get back into title contention himself. If Woodley wants to remain relevant in the stacked 170lbs division, beating a red-hot fighter like Edwards would help him remain in title contention.

