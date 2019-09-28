Three title fights now official for December’s UFC 245 event

UFC 245 officially has three title fights as it was announced that Kamaru Usman will be defending his welterweight title at the December 14 event in Las Vegas.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is set to headline the fight card opposite former interim title holder Colby Covington.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was first to report the exciting UFC 245 news on Twitter.

Kamaru Usman (15-1 MMA) claimed the promotions welterweight title at UFC 235, where he earned a lopsided decision victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (15-1 MMA) was last seen in action at August’s UFC Newark event, where he earned a dominant decision victory over former division kingpin Robbie Lawler.

‘Chaos’ and the UFC’s current welterweight champion, Usman, have a bitter rivalry, so the lead-up to this championship contest should be quite entertaining.

In addition to Usman vs. Covington, UFC 245 also features two other championships fights.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will put his title on the line against surging division contender Alex Volkanovski.

If that wasn’t enough, current promotional ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes will attempt to defend her women’s bantamweight title against former featherweight title holder Germaine de Randamie.

The latest UFC 245 card now includes the following fights (via MMAJUNKIE):

Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman – for welterweight title

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for featherweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie – for women’s bantamweight title

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Kai Kara-France vs. Sergio Pettis

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano

Which UFC 245 title fight are you looking forward to most? Do you think any titles will switch hands? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENNDOTCOM September 28, 2019