Kamaru Usman says Alex Volkanovski is “phenomenal” but not the pound for pound best: “The world has to just realize that, right now, I am P4P best fighter on the planet”

Kamaru Usman is dismissing the idea that Alex Volkanovski is the best pound for pound fighter on the planet.

Usman (20-1 MMA) has 19 wins in his last 19 fights, his latest victory coming against Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 268 in November of 2021.

The welterweight champion is set to enter the Octagon on August 20th at UFC 278 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah where he will battle Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA).

Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) has 22 wins in a row and has cemented his status as champion of the featherweight division. ‘The Great’ last fought on July 2nd at UFC 276 where he defeated Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) for the 3rd time.

Following the fight, many, including former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, suggested that Volkanovski had secured his position to be ranked the best PFP fighter trumping Kamaru Usman.

In speaking on a recent interview with ‘ESPN MMA‘, Kamaru Usman disagrees and had this to say about Volkanovski and Adesanya:

“Absolutely, I think these guys (Volkanovski and Adesanya) are phenomenal. When you’re looking at pound-for-pound, you’re looking at that list. The top three guys should be that close, they should be interchangeable… That’s what it means to be the best. You’re looking at, what, all three of us have combined three losses, or four losses? These guys are spectacular.”

Adesanya (23-1 MMA), the UFC middleweight champion, only has one loss which came against Jan Blanchowicz (29-9 MMA) at UFC 259 in March of 2021.

Continuing Usman told Brett Okamoto, that while Volkanovski is ‘phenomenal’, it is himself, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, that is the best PFP fighter on the planet:

“Alexander Volkanovski, he surprises me each and every time. I just see this little guy, I’m like, ‘This little guy can’t be that good,’ then he gets in fights and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that guy is freakin’ good.’ … I think the world has to just realize that, right now, I am the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet. This is not just overnight. This is years and years that I’ve been putting in work like this.”

Certainly Usman is very complementary of Volkanovski and Adesanya, but he wants to make sure everyone knows that it is him who is the PFP best fighter on the planet.

Do you agree?

