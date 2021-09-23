Kamaru Usman responds after Nick Diaz suggests he would “beat the sh*t” out of him

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman responded after Nick Diaz suggested that he would “beat the sh*t” out of him in a recent interview.

Diaz recently sat down in an interview with ESPN and said that he believes that he should actually be fighting Usman next, not Robbie Lawler, who he fights in a rematch at UFC 266. As far as Diaz goes, this rematch with Lawler is pointless since he already has a previous win over his rival. As far as Diaz goes, he believes that he should be the one fighting Usman next, not Colby Covington. Taking to his social media to respond to what Diaz recently said, Usman reacted to what Diaz said, indicating he’s ready to fight Diaz as well.

I like that Energy!!!

Even though he is an amazing fighter who takes on all of the top contenders in the UFC welterweight division, Usman is also a smart businessman, and he knows that Diaz brings a lot of eyeballs to the table. Consider that Usman just fought Jorge Masvidal for a second time because he knew that it was going to be a big-money fight, and so it’s not totally surprising to see Usman also express some interest in fighting Diaz. After all, Usman has spoken openly in the past about his brother Nate Diaz being an interesting opponent for him just because he always comes to fight and he will bring eyeballs to the table, too.

However, before Usman can even think about fighting someone like Diaz, he must first get by Covington at UFC 268 and that won’t be an easy task. But should Usman be victorious, and if Diaz defeats Lawler, then perhaps we will see these two fight for the title next year.

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight Nick Diaz if he defeats Robbie Lawler at UFC 266?