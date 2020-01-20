Kamaru Usman reacts to his Twitter getting hacked

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was the victim of a Twitter hack over the weekend.

On UFC 246 fight night, the champ’s Twitter account was used to tweet out several virulent comments — some of which were directed at Conor McGregor. The hacker also shared some of Usman’s bank information.

While this ordeal was no doubt stressful for Usman, he seems to be taking it in stride.

Speaking to the media at UFC 246, Usman addressed this Twitter drama.

Kamaru Usman is taking his account getting hacked in stride. pic.twitter.com/wFo02hT5ol — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 19, 2020

“It’s kind of sad that we live in a world where people actually do stuff like that,” Usman said (h/t Aaron Bronsteter). “It is what it is. It’s part of life now.”

Usman also reassured that—though this is no doubt to the contrary—he was not behind the Tweets that were published from his account on Saturday.

“Obviously that wasn’t me,” Usman said. “Whoever’s Tweeting those things, I mean, come on man. Hopefully you got your 10 seconds of fame. It’s not me. That’s obviously not my character, and obviously people realize that.

Kamaru Usman last fought in December, when he defended the UFC welterweight title with a hard-fought, fifth-round TKO victory over trash-talking challenger Colby Covington. In his next most recent fight, which occurred in early 2019, he won the UFC welterweight belt with a lopsided decision defeat of long-time champion Tyron Woodley.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/20/2020.