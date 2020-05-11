Conor McGregor vows to “butcher” Gaethje, unloads on Ferguson, Nurmagomedov and Poirier

Conor McGregor has some choice words for his lightweight rivals Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor targeted his fellow lightweights on Twitter on Monday afternoon, just days after Gaethje defeated Ferguson to capture the interim lightweight title at UFC 249.

See what McGregor had to say below.

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

After this division demolition job.

It is 170lbs. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

“The fans make the sport,” McGregor wrote in the first of seven Tweets. “Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. Its me and Justin next as Khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it.

“I love Tony,” McGregor continued. “We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough.

“It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career.”

Conor McGregor continued, reiterating that he plans on fighting Gaethje next, and vowing to “butcher” the American.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know,” McGregor wrote. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f**king dead.

“Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again,” McGregor added, targeting Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. “No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them. Never Forget! You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job.”

Conor McGregor concluded by targeting Nurmagomedov, the undisputed lightweight champ, who he lost to in 2018.

“Khabib you absolute embarrassment,” he wrote. “Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. ‘No comment’ lol. An embarrassment to real fighting.

‘After this division demolition job. It is 170lbs [welterweight].”

What are your thoughts on this fiery rant from Conor McGregor?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/11/2020.