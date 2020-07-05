Kamaru Usman reacts after Jorge Masvidal steps in on short notice to replace Gilbert Burns

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will still be competing at next weekend’s UFC 251 event after Jorge Masvidal has agreed to step up on short notice.

Yesterday evening unfortunate news broke that Usman’s slated UFC 251 opponent Gilbert Burns had contracted the Coronavirus and was thus forced out of next weekend’s event headliner.

‘Gamebred’ was quick to offer up his services to the promotion on short notice, but many doubted that a deal could get done since previous negotiations for a Usman vs. Masvidal fight had fallen through.

However, much to the delight of fight fans around the world, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported earlier this evening that a deal has been struck for Jorge Masvidal to step in on short notice and challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship at next weekend’s pay-per-view event.

For the highly anticipated grudge match to come to fruition, both men will first have to pass a number of COVID tests.

“The Usman vs. Masvidal talks are ongoing and moving in a positive direction. While there are still multiple hurdles left, feeling confident about the direction of the talks and barring any last minutes issues it appears inevitable this fight gets done.” – Ariel Helwani stated on Sport Center.

Ariel Helwani then revealed the remaining hurdles for a Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman fight to happen at next weekend’s UFC 251 event.

“What hurdles? Well, just because a fight gets signed in 2020 doesn’t mean it’s happening. They’ll have to fly to Vegas in the next day or so, take a COVID test, quarantine, pass the test, fly to Abu Dhabi, take another test upon landing, pass that test, another test Friday, too.”

Shortly after Helwani’s reports, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter where he shared his reaction to finally booking a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman.

Most recently, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ followed suit by tweeting the following on the social media platform Twitter.

That tweet was preceeded by Usman suggesting that it was “time for the Pig to squeal”.

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when Jorge Masvidal challenges Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 251 next weekend on Fight Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 4, 2020