Jorge Masvidal reacts after coming to terms with UFC for Kamaru Usman fight

Barring any positive tests for Covid-19, BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal will square off with Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title on Fight Island.

That news was reported moments ago by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who revealed the following information on Sports Center.

“Just reported on Sports Center. The Usman vs. Masvidal talks are ongoing and moving in a positive direction. While there are still multiple hurdles left, feeling confident about the direction of the talks and barring any last minutes issues it appears inevitable this fight gets done.”

Ariel Helwani then revealed the remaining hurdles for a Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman fight to happen at next weekend’s UFC 251 event.

“What hurdles? Well, just because a fight gets signed in 2020 doesn’t mean it’s happening. They’ll have to fly to Vegas in the next day or so, take a COVID test, quarantine, pass the test, fly to Abu Dhabi, take another test upon landing, pass that test, another test Friday, too.”

Shortly after Helwani’s reports, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter where he shared the following reaction to finally getting a deal done for a fight with Kamaru Usman.

“Happy 4th of July everybody! The resurrection. And New. And Still.” – Jorge Masvidal wrote.

If you recall, ‘Gamebred’ was previously in negotiations for a title fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ earlier this year. However, after Masvidal and the UFC could not agree to terms on the fight, the promotion turned to streaking contender Gilbert Burns to step in and fight Usman at UFC 251.

Unfortunately for Burns he will have to wait to realize his dream of fighting for UFC gold, this after testing positive for Covid-19. With that, the UFC started up negotiations with ‘Gamebred’ once again and this time were able to get Jorge Masvidal to sign on the dotted line.

Masvidal will enter UFC 251 on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Prior to that, the Miami native was coming off back-to-back knockout wins over opponents Darren Till and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman picked up his first career title defense in his most recent effort at UFC 245, scoring a fifth round TKO victory over Colby Covington.

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when Jorge Masvidal squares off with Kamaru Usman at next weekend's UFC 251 event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 4, 2020