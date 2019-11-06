Tyson Fury sends message to ‘big, bum dosser’ Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder recently claimed that Tyson Fury, who he battled to a controversial draw in late 2018, is afraid of a rematch with him.

It didn’t take long for Fury to respond — and he didn’t hold back.

See the lineal heavyweight champ’s message to Wilder, delivered on Instagram, below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4hateuJhTY/

“This is a message to address Deontay Wilder’s recent comments on how I don’t want to him, and oh, how afraid of him I am,” Fury began. “If I was afraid of you, I wouldn’t have fought you after having three years out of the ring, and beat you in your own country. You had to rob me and give me a draw. So I don’t know why on earth you would think I’m bothered about you.

“Just get through your fight with Ortiz, do your own thing, stop using my name for relevance,” Fury continued. “You should be on 20% [revenue split], but you’re not because I’m giving you a fair share cause I’m a fair man. I don’t ask for anything in this world, I work hard for everything. So the thing is with you, Wilder: crack on with your own business, and I’ll see you February 22, to finish what I started.

“This time you’re going to get smashed, you big, bum dosser.”

Since his first fight with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder has fought once, levelling Dominic Breazeale inside one round. Fury, meanwhile, has fought twice, defeating Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin by TKO and decision respectively.

Wilder is set to rematch Luis Ortiz, who he defeated in a war in 2018, on November 23. If he’s successful, all signs point to a rematch with Fury in February.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/6/2019.