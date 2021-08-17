Kamaru Usman opens as massive betting favorite for potential Conor McGregor fight

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has opened up as a massive betting favorite for a potential fight against superstar Conor McGregor.

Usman and McGregor have been going back-and-forth on social media as of late, which has led to speculation of a future fight. The trash talk also triggered the sportsbooks getting in on the action and releasing the opening betting line for this potential fight. According to the sportsbook BetOnline, Usman opened as a -700 (bet $700 to win $100) betting favorite for this potential bout, while the comeback on McGregor is +450 (bet $100 to win $450).

If it ever happens, here are the opening odds for a potential Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor fight: Kamaru Usman -700 (1/7)

Conor McGregor +450 (9/2) (odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/2eLEyfZO4U — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 17, 2021

Although a McGregor vs. Usman fight seems like a pipedream based on a number of factors, there is enough heat between these two rivals to convince the oddsmakers that opening up a betting line was worth their time. Usman is the undisputed UFC welterweight champion and he has looked absolutely phenomenal ever since he joined the UFC, and he’s the bigger man naturally than McGregor. Although McGregor is a former double champion in the UFC, he has not looked like his old self in quite some time, so it’s no surprise to see him open up as this big of an underdog even though he’s one of the most popular fighters.

It will be interesting to see if this fight eventually does happen, but for now, Usman will take on his rival Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 in November. McGregor, meanwhile, will be out for the next year with a leg injury that he suffered during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

Who is your money on based on these odds for a future Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor fight?