Jake Paul says Conor McGregor boxing match “not as interesting” but he still wants to “beat him up”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says that fighting Conor McGregor in boxing is “not as interesting” but he still wants to “beat him up.”

Paul recently revealed his hit list and one of the names on it was McGregor, who Paul has been taking shots against on social media over the last few years. While McGregor is still one of the biggest draws in combat sports, he is coming off of back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier and had his leg broken in his last fight. Due to those issues, Paul admits that McGregor isn’t as interesting of an opponent as he once would have been. But as he admitted in an interview with MMAFighting.com, Paul still has aspirations of fighting him.

“He’s sort of lost that spunk and I think people are kind of second-guessing him. He’s not the same Conor, that’s for sure. It’s not as interesting, however, I would still just like to beat him up. Because I would want him to freak out in the ring and go crazy and lose his sh*t. I think it would be funny to see him break down like how he did against Dustin Poirier. And by the way, it’s still a massive fight,” Paul said.

“Regardless of what anybody wants to say about Conor, you have to respect him for what he’s done, becoming the face of the fight game. I don’t hate the guy. Do I like him? No but you have to respect him. All I’ve said though is I want to fight him and knock him out. Because A) it would be a big fight, big business and B) give the people what they want. That’s one of the most talked about fights to happen in the past year. I think it still makes sense regardless if he’s winning or losing, people want to see that.”

