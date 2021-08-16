Kamaru Usman fires back at Conor McGregor: “Be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again”

UFC champ Kamaru Usman fired back at Conor McGregor, telling him to “be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again.”

McGregor did a Q&A with fans this weekend and during one point in the conversation, he said that he will go up to 170lbs and spark the champ, Usman. “The Nigerian Nightmare” saw the comments from McGregor and fired back at him in a tweet of his own.

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿 https://t.co/2jSlVOkRXM — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2021

Usman is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now and, at least on paper, appears to be a nightmare matchup for McGregor. Not only can Usman wrestle, but he can punch, too, and is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal in his last fight. Several months ago, there appeared to be a chance that McGregor and Usman could meet in the Octagon just because of how big of a draw McGregor is. But now that he’s broken his leg, he’s expected to be out for a year.

While it remains to be seen if these two ever meet inside the Octagon one day, for now they will continue their trash talk on social media for MMA fans to read and enjoy.

Do you think we will one day see Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor fight in the Octagon?