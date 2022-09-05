Kamaru Usman laughs off Jorge Masvidal’s request of a title shot next: “That doesn’t really make any sense”

Former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman doesn’t think highly of Jorge Masvidal fighting for gold.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is fresh off his loss to Leon Edwards last month. In Salt Lake City, Usman was looking to make it 2-0 in his series with ‘Rocky’. The two first faced off in December 2015, and the future champion secured a unanimous decision victory.

However, at UFC 278 last month, the Brit flipped the script. Trailing on the scorecards in round five, Edwards landed a devastating head kick to put the champion out cold. With that, Usman’s historic welterweight championship run came to a close.

Following the fight, Jorge Masvidal quickly took to social media. There, ‘Gamebred’ called for a title shot against the newly crowned champion. Masvidal and Edwards famously brawled backstage at UFC London in March 2019.

advertisement - continue reading below

The callout received a mixed reception online. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier stated the champion should ignore the callout, as Masvidal chose not to fight him after their backstage incident. In response, the Miami-native blasted ‘DC’ online.

Now, Kamaru Usman has sounded off on the callout. On a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, the 35-year-old stated that Jorge Masvidal’s callout makes no sense. Usman admitted that the fight would be fun, but doesn’t make sense at the present time.

The matchup not making sense is likely tied to the welterweight’s current losing streak. That, combined with Masvidal declining to fight Edwards prior to the latter’s championship win, makes Usman believe the showdown won’t happen.

“Him and Masvidal were going back and forth, and I think that’s a great fight. I don’t know for sure, because I’m hearing all week that Masvidal is wanting that fight with Leon Edwards for the title. Like that doesn’t really make any sense.” (h/t MMANews)

advertisement - continue reading below

Kamaru Usman continued, “…Leon said, ”I’ve been wanting to fight this guy for three years, and he just ignored me, said that I was a nobody but now out of the woodwork he wants to fight me”.

Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal get a title shot? Sound off in the comment section below!