Kamaru Usman credits Leon Edwards for “great shot,” calls for trilogy bout in England: “I feel like England is my second home”

Kamaru Usman wants to head to England to face Leon Edwards for the third time.

Usman and Edwards recently had their rematch at UFC 278, as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was looking to defend his belt for a sixth time. Usman was well on his way to winning the fight but with less than a minute left, Edwards landed a perfectly placed head kick that KO’d the champ, which Usman credits the Brit for.

“What a shot. It was a great shot,” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “A great shot. I’m talking Hail Mary in the Super Bowl, last 10 seconds, that was a great shot, man. Hats off to Leon.”

Although Kamaru Usman credits Leon Edwards for landing the perfect shot, he is excited for the two to run it back. After the fight, both Dana White and Edwards said that a trilogy would likely be next and when the two meet again, Usman wants it to be in England.

“What else makes sense? I mean, look at the division. No, it’s absolutely what’s gonna happen next. I’ve talked to Dana, and we’re gonna see. I’ll let him do his job, and we’re gonna see what date makes sense,” Usman said. “It’s gonna be top of next year. I was gonna try and squeeze one in this year, but it’ll probably be the top of next year, and I want to go to England. I’ve been feening to go to England. I feel like England is my second home now, and England is half Africa. People don’t know that, but it’s half Africa, so it’s time to go over there and entertain my English people, and what better story? You couldn’t write this any better. So I’m excited to see what’s next, and we will definitely figure something out.”

As of right now, there is no word on when the trilogy bout will happen but Kamaru Usman is hoping for it to happen soon.

Would you like to see Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England?