Who’s more attractive? Paulo Costa gets his answer from Ariel Helwani

Paulo Costa is widely recognised as one of the funniest UFC fighters on Twitter.

In the wake of his victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, the Brazilian was a guest on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour to discuss the fight as well as some of his most famous tweets.

The Brazilian was in classic form recently when he replied to Sean O’Malley’s post asking if anyone had any ‘juicy questions’ for him to ask when he went on Helwani’s show. ‘Sugar’ was preparing to discuss his upcoming clash with Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, but was hit with a hilarious query from ‘Borrachinha’ who asked,

“Yes sir. If is possible, ask him who would be more sexual attractive me or Luke on his perceptions . Please . Thank you.”

The tweet was liked by more than 15k people, but it turns out Paulo Costa didn’t need O’Malley to get the answer as he would find himself in conversation with Helwani just a few days later.

“I didn’t know (I would be) here with you Ariel,” said the former UFC middleweight title challenger. “So now I have the opportunity to ask you by myself. Tell me, from the bottom of your heart who is more attractive – who’s the best looking guy fighting for the UFC? I beat Luke, but now I want to hear from you, who is the most sexual attractive guy, me or Luke?”

Helwani replied by saying,

“It’s a tough question because I’ve said before – this is the best-looking fight in UFC history. You saw that I said that. Two models going toe-to-toe. You have the secret juice. I also think you did something with the hair right? It’s looking nice …I have to say because you’re here in front of me, also because you won I will give the belt to you, Paulo Costa.”

Paulo Costa was conducting the interview alongside coach Eric Albarracin who chimed in that someone would be making the Brazilian a belt to denote the best-looking fighter. But there could be bigger accolades in store for the 31-year-old. Currently ranked at #6 in the middleweight division, the Belo Horizonte-native says he wants to fight the winner of Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori who are set to throw down at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa in Paris next month. He came up short when he fought Israel Adesanya for the belt in in 2020, but he could be just one more win away from having another crack at the gold.

