Kai Kara-France warns fans not to bet on Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269

Kai Kara-France is advising fans not to bet money on Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269.

Kara-France (22-9 MMA) and Garbrandt (12-4 MMA) are set to collide in a flyweight bout this weekend at UFC 269.

Cody Garbrandt made the decision to test the waters at 125lbs following his unanimous decision loss to Rob Font back in May. That setback served as Cody’s fourth in his past five fights, with three of those defeats coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (22-9 MMA) is coming off a knockout win over Rogerio Bontorin in his most recent effort at UFC 259. Prior to that, he had suffered a submission loss to Brandon Royval. The Kiwi is currently ranked seventh in the flyweight division.

Although the drop down to flyweight admittedly “scared” Cody Garbrandt, he knows that a win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 could lead to a quick title shot opportunity.

“I’ve got to make a statement, and I’m known to,” Garbrandt said on his “Rollin with the Homies” podcast. “This is a huge fight for me, (a) huge opportunity for my career. I’m as scared of this as any fight because I’ve never made 125. I’ve never fought here. There’s a lot of unanswered questions. Just like going into the Dominick Cruz fight – yeah, I could go in there and knock him out. But could I go five rounds? Could I do this? Could I do that? There’s so many unanswered questions that it scares me and motivates me in the sense of doing the extra.”

While Cody Garbrandt plans on going the extra mile for this fight, Kai Kara-France has warned fans not to bet against him next Saturday:

“It’s one of these fights where I don’t need to worry about getting taken down. I know he’s too stubborn to do that. He’ll rather just go out on his shield than play it safe.” Kai said via MMANews. “Stylistically, we’re a great matchup. I come forward, I like to swing and kickbox. I’ve got great cardio. He’s always had the speed advantage at bantamweight, but now coming down to flyweight, he won’t have that speed advantage because we’re all fast… People, if they’re underestimating me, don’t put money on Cody, because you’re gonna lose it.”

