Justin Gaethje makes prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

As he waits to find out what’s next for him in the lightweight division, Justin Gaethje had an interesting take about the UFC 246 main event fight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone taking place later this month.

After responding to claims from Dana White that he has been turning down fights on “MMA Tonight” on Sirius XM, Gaethje was asked his opinion on the upcoming fight between McGregor and Cerrone and didn’t hold back on his prediction.

“I’m sure I would lean towards Conor, you know distance management and timing are super, super valuable, and that’s what I think was the big key to my success in that fight [my last fight against Cowboy] and I think that’s going to be a factor in this fight. But I will pray many times over that Cowboy knocks him out.”

Although Justin Gaethje said he would lean towards McGregor defeating Cerrone in their upcoming fight, “The Highlight” would go on to say that a victory over Cerrone wouldn’t mean an immediate title shot for “The Notorious”, and predicted that McGregor would likely try to get a fight with Jorge Masvidal afterwards.

“Dude, there’s so much that can happen between now and then,” he said. “If Conor McGregor beats Cowboy Cerrone, he’s not going to get a title shot off that. He’s going to probably try and fight Jorge Masvidal and if he beats Jorge Masvidal, then he might be able to get the title shot at 155, but his next fight after Cowboy is not going to be the 155-pound title shot because that’s happening April 18.”

What do you think of this prediction from Justin Gaethje? Do you think Conor McGregor deserves a title shot if he beats Donald Cerrone? Join the conversation in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/3/2020.