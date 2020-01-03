Justin Gaethje reveals the fights he’s turned down, says Ferguson declined UFC 242 scrap

Justin Gaethje has revealed which fights he has turned down during his time with the UFC.

Promotional president, Dana White recently said Gaethje kept turning down fights and in turn, Conor McGregor could potentially get the next title shot.

Gaethje, who many believe deserves the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will not get that shot it appears. He revealed to Sirius XM that he turned down Ferguson at UFC 238, but recently said no to Charles Oliveira in Brazil and Dan Hooker in Australia.

Yet, the fan favorite did accept a UFC 242 offer to scrap Ferguson. But, Gaethje says “El Cucuy” declined the fight.

.@Justin_Gaethje tells @RJcliffordMMA and @OfficialAJHawk about the fights he's been offered and why Dana said he turns down fights. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/C4OSTidQ66 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 3, 2020

“I’ve been trying to figure out what he is talking about. I know when he did the interview not to long ago he kept saying Justin Gaethje knows what I’m talking about and what’s going on and he knows whats happening. I literally had no idea what he was talking about. It was pretty crazy,” Justin Gaethje said. “I was just thinking about it with my dad and talking about my dad and I’m pretty sure it is, they offered me Tony Ferguson, when Tony Ferguson fought Cowboy in June. They were look for a replacement for that fight in May, at the beginning of May. I told them it wasn’t enough time but if the pushed it back a little bit farther, I would take that fight. They ended up giving Cowboy that fight and that happened.

“They then asked if I wanted to fight Tony on the Abu Dhabi card, I said yes, he said no. So I took the Cowboy fight the week after that,” he continued. “Then, recently, I believe he offered me Charles Oliveira in Brazil or Dan Hooker in New Zealand all while the champion didn’t have a fight and McGregor was coming back and still looking for a fight. As far as I know, that is what the deal is. I don’t know.”

What is next for Justin Gaethje is unknown at this time. But, it seems likely he will need to win another fight before earning a title shot.

What do you make of Justin Gaethje turning down those aforementioned fights, and having Ferguson decline a bout against him at UFC 242? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/2/2020.