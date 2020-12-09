Justin Gaethje eyes fighting the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 2 for the lightweight title

Justin Gaethje will be paying close attention to the UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov retired following his win over Gaethje, many wondered how the UFC would book the lightweight division. If the belt was vacated many pointed to the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch as the logical option for the vacant title.

However, for Gaethje, his goal is to fight someone in early 2021 and then get the winner of McGregor-Poirier 2 for the belt.

“I’m number one so of course I want to fight for that f*****g belt, that’s why I’m here. Poirier and McGregor are fighting soon so I want to fight the winner of that,” Gaethje said to The Schmo. “I wholeheartedly believe you should be coming off a win to fight for a belt. So my job now is to get a win.”

Although Justin Gaethje believes you need to be coming off a win, he wouldn’t mind not having to fight again and getting an immediate title shot.

“I want to fight for the belt and if it is the winner of that fight then I would, in turn, need to beat somebody first. But, I’ll definitely just fight the winner for the belt, I’m down for that, too,” Gaethje added.

Justin Gaethje is coming off a second-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Before that, he scored a dominant fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson to claim the interim title.

“The Highlight” is currently 5-3 inside the Octagon but remains one of the best lightweights. So, if the title is vacant, it does make a lot of sense in having him fight the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier as all three deserve to be in the conversation for the belt.

Would you want to see Justin Gaethje against the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 2 for the belt?