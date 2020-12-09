Conor McGregor flaunts shredded physique ahead of UFC return

Conor McGregor is in fantastic shape ahead of his anticipated rematch with Dustin Poirier, which goes down at UFC 257 on January 23.

This upcoming rematch with Poirier will be the Irishman’s first since he knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds in January of 2020. Despite his long layoff, he’s evidently still in tremendous shape, as evidenced by his latest Instagram post. See it below:

Several months after McGregor defeated Cerrone, he announced his retirement from MMA, citing a growing disinterest in the current state of the sport.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor told ESPN not long after he announced his retirement on Twitter. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.

“I’m just not excited about the game,” McGregor added. “I don’t know if it’s no crowd. I don’t know what it is. There’s just no buzz for me.”

Despite that retirement announcement, McGregor never stopped training and was soon teasing a comeback. Before long, he had signed on to fight Poirier at UFC 257.

The fight with Poirier will be a rematch of a 2014 fight, which occurred in the featherweight division. McGregor won that fight by first-round TKO. Despite the fact that he already holds a victory over Poirier, his shredded physique suggests he’s taking his upcoming rematch with the American star very seriously.

Poirier, of course, seems to be in tremendous shape in his own right—although that’s really not a surprise.

Who do you think will win the anticipated UFC 257 rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier? Let us known who you’re picking in the comments.