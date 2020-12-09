UFC 256 | Pro fighters make their picks for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno title fight

In the main event of UFC 256, Deiveson Figueiredo is looking to defend his flyweight title for the second time against Brandon Moreno. Heading into the fight, the champ is a -325 favorite while the Mexican challenger is a +250 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. Nearly all the pros predict we hear ‘And Still’ as Deiveson Figueiredo will get his hand raised and likely does by stoppage.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: I think Deiveson Figueiredo has got it. He is so good, and I wish I were as shredded as him.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I am going with Figueiredo, he has looked impressive and is nasty. He goes in there and finishes dude.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: Love the match up. I have to go with Moreno. He is tough and dangerous everywhere. I can see him getting upset and getting a decision or a finish in the later rounds as Figueiredo starts to fade.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: I think Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his belt again but man that is such a good fight.

Peter Barrett, UFC featherweight: I’m so excited Moreno got the shot as he was cut and came back to get a title shot. Figueiredo is very tough, but I think Moreno can drag it to the later rounds and have success.

Daniel Pineda, UFC featherweight: The champ will keep the belt. Even though Moreno has looked good, Figueiredo is too good everywhere and too tough.

Gillian Robertson, UFC flyweight: Figueiredo has impressed me in his last three fights. He is so good on the ground and on the feet and I see him being the champion for a long time.

Gina Mazany, UFC flyweight: I love Brandon Moreno, I have trained with him before and he is so good everywhere. I think he can drag this fight to the later rounds and have success and win the belt.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: That is a tough fight to call especially because they are turning around so quickly. Figueiredo is impressive but I think he defends his belt by stoppage again.

***

Fighters picking Deiveson Figueiredo: Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, Marvin Vettori, Daniel Pineda, Gillian Robertson, Parker Porter

Fighters picking Brandon Moreno: Kai Kara-France, Peter Barrett, Gina Mazany

Who do you see winning the UFC 256 main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno?