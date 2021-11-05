Conor McGregor claims he won all of his UFC world titles on one leg: “It’s why I was able to maneuver thru the fight even tho it was snapped.”

McGregor suffered a nasty broken leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight that took place at UFC 264 over the summer. McGregor’s leg snapped in the first round and he was not able to make it past the end of the round, which led to Poirier winning the fight by TKO. In the months since then, McGregor has made it clear that he thinks the ending of the fight was a fluke, and that he wants to get back in there with Poirier for a fourth time one day.

Taking to his social media recently, McGregor shared a video from the third Poirier fight, claiming that the fight was going his way before the unfortunate leg break. According to McGregor, he did fight with a broken leg during the match, which became possible for him to do because he says he had a previous experience while competing with injured limbs.

I became a master at fighting on one leg since my acl reconstruction in 2013. I won all my ufc world titles on one leg. It’s why I was able to maneuver thru the fight even tho it was snapped, and not bear weight fully until the very last seconds of the round. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

McGregor did tear his ACL in his fight against Max Holloway in 2013, which at that point in his career seems so long ago. He has been able to make it to the top of the sport in several weight classes since then, so even though that wasn’t a broken leg, McGregor feels like that his previous experiences with lower-limb injuries have helped him going forward.

