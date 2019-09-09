Justin Gaethje defends his controversial comments about Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje is not backtracking on his controversial comments against Conor McGregor.

Over the weekend, Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Dustin Poirier and defended his lightweight title. Conor McGregor used the opportunity to request a rematch against ‘The Eagle’, much to the dismay of Justin Gaethje. He responded to the Irish fighter online:

“You’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. F*ck you.”

😂 you’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. Fuck you. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 8, 2019

His remarks took many fans by surprise, but Gaethje stands by those comments. Two fans said they lost respect for ‘The Highlight’ after he questioned another man’s parenting skills. Justin Gaethje responded to their criticism on Twitter:

“F*ck off. Your kid is supposed to want to grow up to be like you. When you treat people the way he does that is setting a bad example. How hard is this?”

Fuck off. Your kid is supposed to want to grow up to be like you. When you treat people the way he does that is setting a bad example. How hard is this? — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 8, 2019

Despite not fighting since 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor has stayed under the media spotlight. He raised controversy last month after a clip surfaced of him allegedly punching a man in a pub in Ireland. He has also received criticism for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone and possibly fathering a child with a fan, but refuses to take a DNA test.

His antics have not impressed Justin Gaethje as he calls out the Irishman. Meanwhile, Gaethje is scheduled to fight Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone next weekend. They will headline the main event of UFC Vancouver in a highly anticipated lightweight scrap.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje on his comments about Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments below at Penn Nation!