Justin Gaethje blasts Nate Diaz over callout of Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje took aim at Nate Diaz after the Stockton native called out Dustin Poirier earlier today on social media.

Poirier returned to the Octagon at last night’s UFC 257 event for a highly anticipated rematch with Conor McGregor. The result was a spectacular second round TKO victory for ‘The Diamond’.

After weighing in on the UFC 257 headliner yesterday evening, Nate Diaz took to Twitter again today where he sent the following message for Poirier.

I’m training to whoop ur ass next.

“I’m training to whoop your ass next. Be about it don’t talk about it.” – Diaz captioned a photo of himself squaring off with Poirier.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were previously slated to collide at UFC 230 in November of 2018. However, an injury forced ‘The Diamond’ out of that fight.

Justin Gaethje came across Diaz’s callout of Poirier earlier this afternoon and when he did, he proceeded to lash out at the ‘Stockton Slugger’.

“From the dude that only talks about it.” – Gaethje captioned Diaz’s callout.

Justin Gaethje most recently competed back at October’s UFC 254 event where he suffered a submission loss to reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to that, ‘The Highlight’ had put together a four-fight win streak which included knockout victories over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson.

As for Nate Diaz, the former lightweight title challenger has not stepped foot in the Octagon since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in his bid for the promotions BMF title at UFC 244.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje previously squared off in April of 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious by way of fourth round TKO. Despite the loss, ‘The Highlight’ clearly has respect for Poirier given his recent jab at Diaz.

