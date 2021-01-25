Dana White promises to drop the hammer on illegal streamers: “Every event I’m going to go after one of these guys”

UFC president Dana White dropped the hammer on illegal streamers, promising that “Every event I’m going to go after one of these guys.”

White and the UFC have promised to wage a war against illegal streamers who share the UFC’s events without its permission. White said this week that one of the biggest illegal streaming websites was under surveillance by the UFC, and ultimately that website did not put up the event. At the UFC 257 post-fight press conference, White further explained how they caught the streamer and pointed to what’s next.

“So let me tell you that story. The night, I guess it was I did an interview with BT (Sport) and then I think you asked me at the press conference and I basically said this is what’s going to happen. I told you guys that we found the guy and we were watching him,” White said (h/t MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin).

“He put out a statement that night, said ‘I will not be streaming the McGregor vs. Poirier anymore, but I will show you how to buy it legally’ and put out this huge statement. Now his whole streaming service has been deleted and is gone. Disappeared. One down and sh*t load to go. I’m ready.”

According to White, the UFC and its anti-privacy team are ready to drop the hammer on these illegal streamers. White promised he will take down one every event.

“Every event I’m going to go after one of these guys. One of these or more, we’ll see. And who you are guy that did this, good move, we had you, pal. I don’t know if he knew or something but we had you. All you had to do was pop up that stream and you were in big trouble. He did the right thing,” White said.

Do you think Dana White will succeed in his mission of getting these illegal streamers shut down for good?