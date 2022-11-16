Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return.

‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.

Despite the weight miss, the headliner went on. In his second crack at undisputed gold, Gaethje came up short by first-round submission. Following the defeat, he announced his intention to take time off to get nose surgery.

Now, Justin Gaethje is fully healed up and targeting a return to the cage. Despite coming up short in his prior bids for UFC gold, he still believes he has what it takes to become champion. In order to get a title shot, he’s willing to do whatever it takes.

By that, he means a possible rematch with Charles Oliviera, as he revealed at UFC 281 media day. Gaethje also expressed interest in a clash with the fastly-rising Rafael Fiziev. ‘Ataman’ has been out of action since his knockout win over Rafael dos Anjos in July.

“They [Oliveira and Fiziev] both make just as much sense to me right now,” Gaethje stated during UFC 281 media day. “I need two wins, doesn’t matter who. They’re gonna be big fights. I don’t wanna fight just anybody, obviously. Both of those guys are possible fights for my next fight.”

He continued, “But again, my job is to stay out of my emotions. If I think about those fights, I get emotional, because that’s who we are as humans. I have to put the responsibility on the people that I trust, which is my coach, my manager, and they’re gonna pick the best fight for me, whoever that is.”

