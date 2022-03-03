Junior Dos Santos sends a heartfelt message to Cain Velasquez following his recent arrest

Junior Dos Santos has spoken out about the recent arrest of Cain Velasquez.

Junior Dos Santos (21-9 MMA) is a Brazilian mixed martial artist and professional wrestler. As a mixed martial artist, he is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. Dos Santos also makes appearances for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as a member of American Top Team (ATT).

Cain Velasquez, 39, has been in the spotlight over the past several days, after his arrest on Monday, February 28th on an attempted murder charge as well as other charges. Cain is being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Main Jail and will make his second court appearance this coming Monday March 7th.

It is said that Cain was taking the law into his own hands in chasing down and firing at a man named Harry Eugene Goularte, a man accused of a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under the age of 14, one of Velasquez’s young relatives. Although Goularte was not hurt, his stepfather, Paul Bender was struck twice by gunfire, but is expected to survive.

Taking to Twitter Junior Dos Santos sent some heartfelt messages to Cain Velasquez via tweets:

“As combat opponents we share the dream of winning and becoming the number one.”

“Today as parents, the victory we want to achieve is the well-being and security of our families.”

“There is still a lot to be revealed and investigated about this situation that Cain Velasquez is involved in.”

“But until then I believe any honest parent would do the same if they were in his shoes. May justice be done and Cain can be where he belongs to be with his family as soon as possible.”

Junior Dos Santos and Cain Velasquez have a history as they have met in the Octagon three times, with Cain being victorious twice, way back in December 2012 at UFC 155 and again at UFC 166 in October of 2013. Dos Santos has said in the past that he’s be happy to meet Cain in the cage for a 4th fight anytime.

Junior Dos Santos joins a growing list of pro-fighters and fans alike standing by Cain. #freeCain #IstandwithCain

