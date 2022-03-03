Kevin Holland says troll beatdowns have backfired: “They started trolling even more”

By
Josh Evanoff
-

Kevin Holland’s troll beatdowns have seemingly only led to more trolls.

Holland has recently taken a unique approach to trolls that harass him on social media. Over the past few months, the UFC welterweight has decided to fight the trolls in his gym.

Considering that Kevin Holland is a highly touted UFC fighter, he does exactly what is expected. He absolutely demolishes them and has been publishing the clips to his Instagram as well as his OnlyFans. It seems that his troll beatdowns have seemingly led to the opposite result that he wanted.

He spoke about the situation at UFC 272 media day. This weekend, he makes his UFC welterweight debut against fan-favorite Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira. During the scrum, he admitted that his troll beatdowns have led to more trolling on social media for him.

Kevin Holland
Image via @trailblaze2top on Instagram (photographer not listed)

“More [On how many trolls he’s gotten since he started beating them up]. So that was the wrong answer for me, on my behalf, to beat up trolls. They started trolling even more. I’ve got my work cut out for me.” – said Kevin Holland at UFC 272 media day on Wednesday.

Kevin Holland continued and noted that before he can fight them, they have to sign a waiver. He also noted that he has a special clause in the contract so he can post the knockouts to his OnlyFans.

“You gotta sign a waiver before you can even come in the gym. There’s also a special thing in the waiver to make sure I can put you on the OnlyFans. Yeah, I’ve got a Kevin waiver.”

What do you think about Kevin Holland beating up trolls who talk trash to him on the internet? Are you entertained by his troll beatdowns on Instagram? Sound off in the comments below!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Kevin Holland makes a second internet troll eat his words in the gym (Video)
  2. Jamahal Hill sounds off on the fight fans trolling Johnny Walker: “That sh*t ain’t cool. Think about if that was you”
  3. Kevin Lee details his new deal with Eagle FC: “My contract will make more than most UFC champions”
  4. Brendan Schaub reacts to Israel Adesanya’s Valentine’s Day troll job on Jon Jones: “It’s so disrespectful”
  5. Johnny Walker’s fiancé condemns online trolls for creating memes about her partner following his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 48