Julianna Pena says Amanda Nunes “outsmarted” her in rematch but vows to “not miss” in a potential trilogy: “I’m getting my belt back”

Julianna Pena is confident she will get a trilogy match with Amanda Nunes her next time out.

Pena and Nunes first met in the co-main event of UFC 269 with ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ pulling off a massive upset as she submitted ‘The Lioness’ to become the new bantamweight champ. The two then had an immediate rematch in the main event of UFC 277 with Nunes winning a clear-cut decision to reclaim her title.

Since the fight, many have wondered if a trilogy will be next as Julianna Pena has made it known she wants that to happen. She has once again called for the fight and is confident she would correct her mistakes to once again defeat Nunes.

“Everyone keeps asking me what’s next…. I’m getting my belt back that’s what’s next!

A trilogy with @amanda_leoa is the fight to make. I did everything I said I was going to do going into that first fight. I gave Amanda the immediate rematch within six months and man maybe I should have sat out for two years like she does.? She told all y’all she could have finished me in RD2 but I guess she wanted to get her face rearranged for three more rounds and leave on 🩼 instead 🤷🏽‍♀️ she even said we head butted and you guys believed it! Never happened ! She had to go home and change and revamp her ENTIRE STYLE to beat me. I take it as a compliment. She out smarted me the second time I give her that. We are 1-1 and this time I will not miss! @ufc the #trilogy needs to happen LFG ! #facts,” Pena wrote on Instagram.

At this time, it’s uncertain if the UFC will book an immediate rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. There is no word on who either will fight but both Ketlen Vieira and Irene Aldana could get title shots. So, perhaps they go a different direction and let both Nunes and Pena fight someone else, and if they both win the trilogy can happen.

If the trilogy does end up happening, though, Pena is extremely confident she will get her hand raised and become the champ again.

Would you like to see Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 3?

