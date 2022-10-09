Charles Oliveira responds after Islam Makhachev expresses concern over UFC 280 title fight: “Calm down, dad is coming”

Charles Oliveira has responded after Islam Makhachev expressed concern that their UFC 280 title fight may not come to fruition.

Oliveira (33-8 MMA) and Makhachev (22-1 MMA) are set to collide for the promotions vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.

Charles Oliveira will enter the highly anticipated contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. However, due to ‘Do Bronx’ missing weight for his fight with ‘The Highlight‘, he was forced to vacate the 155lbs title prior to the bout and was ineligible to take home the strap that evening.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev will enter UFC 280 on a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Bobby Green by way of first round TKO. The Russian’s lone career defeat came back at UFC 192 in October of 2015, where he was TKO’d by Adriano Martins (see that here).

Now just two weeks away from their highly anticipated showdown, Makhachev expressed concern that Oliveira may not show up in Abu Dhabi.

2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/pyOBMo9D4O — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 8, 2022

“2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry? 🤔🤔🤔” – Makhachev captioned a post suggesting Oliveira would be arriving just 20 days prior to event.

Makhachev’s concerns were quickly addressed by Charles Oliveira who took to Instagram with the following message for his upcoming opponent:

“Calm down, dad is coming 👊 Hello Abu Dhabi 🤫 🤫 🤫 🤫” – Oliveira captioned the photo.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd? Share your predictions in the comment section below Penn Nation!

