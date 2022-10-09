x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Charles Oliveira responds after Islam Makhachev ex...
MMA NewsCharles OliveiraIslam MakhachevUFCUFC 280

Charles Oliveira responds after Islam Makhachev expresses concern over UFC 280 title fight: “Calm down, dad is coming”

Chris Taylor

Charles Oliveira has responded after Islam Makhachev expressed concern that their UFC 280 title fight may not come to fruition.

Oliveira (33-8 MMA) and Makhachev (22-1 MMA) are set to collide for the promotions vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.

- Advertisement -

Charles Oliveira will enter the highly anticipated contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. However, due to ‘Do Bronx’ missing weight for his fight with ‘The Highlight‘, he was forced to vacate the 155lbs title prior to the bout and was ineligible to take home the strap that evening.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev will enter UFC 280 on a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Bobby Green by way of first round TKO. The Russian’s lone career defeat came back at UFC 192 in October of 2015, where he was TKO’d by Adriano Martins (see that here).

- Advertisement -

Now just two weeks away from their highly anticipated showdown, Makhachev expressed concern that Oliveira may not show up in Abu Dhabi.

“2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry? 🤔🤔🤔” – Makhachev captioned a post suggesting Oliveira would be arriving just 20 days prior to event.

Makhachev’s concerns were quickly addressed by Charles Oliveira who took to Instagram with the following message for his upcoming opponent:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charles Oliveira (@charlesdobronxs)

- Advertisement -

“Calm down, dad is coming 👊 Hello Abu Dhabi 🤫 🤫 🤫 🤫” – Oliveira captioned the photo.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd? Share your predictions in the comment section below Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleDaniel Cormier shares prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match: “Honestly, he’s a kid that’s in his prime”
Next articleJulianna Pena says Amanda Nunes “outsmarted” her in rematch but vows to “not miss” in a potential trilogy: “I’m getting my belt back”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy