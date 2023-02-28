Judge rules that the man accused of molesting Cain Velasquez’s child will stand trial for his alleged crime

A judge has ruled that the man accused of molesting Cain Velasquez’s son will stand trial, according to MMA Junkie.

Back in February 2022, 44-year-old Harry Goularte was charged with one felony count of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14. The victim in question was Cain Velasquez Jr., the son of the former UFC heavyweight champion, when he was four years of age.

Now, the case will go to court in the wake of a recent day in court. On that day in Santa Clara County, Cain Jr., his mother and Cain Sr.’s wife, Michelle Velasquez, and Goularte’s mother Patricia Bender all testified.

Goularte is set to make his way back into court for a trial setting on March 13.

Cain Velasquez and Harry Goularte were in a courtroom today at the same time in San Jose, Calif., as Cain's son and wife Michelle were among those who testified in the felony case against Goularte. (Story from @SJSamano and Matt Erickson) https://t.co/orWrkLzCr3 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) February 28, 2023

The Velasquez case

On the flip side, Cain Velasquez is currently out on bail. The former UFC star was arrested last year for allegedly using his vehicle to pursue and shoot Goularte. Since then, fans and friends have been petitioning for his release on bail, which was finally granted back in November.

Cain himself will be back for a trial setting of his own on March 15. As has been the case throughout, MMA Junkie is one of the primary outlets reporting on this.

It seems likely that the outpouring of support for Cain will continue as he enters the next phase of this journey. He’s recently been seen taking part in pro wrestling events, which he was allowed to do by a judge.

We’ll be back with even more information on this case as it continues to unfold in the months ahead.

What do you think about the latest development in the Cain Velasquez case? What is your favourite memory of Cain in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this and more in the comments, BJPENN Nation!