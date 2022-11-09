Cain Velasquez gives his first statement upon release from jail on $1 million bail: “Just thank you to everybody who had my support”

At last, Cain Velasquez had some good news as he breathed a sigh of relief whilst leaving a holding facility in Santa Clara County.

Velasquez underwent eight months in prison pending trial for attempted murder charges.

The news broke early Wednesday that Velasquez would be released after he posted $1 million in bail. Over two days and thirteen hours, Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez the opportunity to return home to his family. The bail agreement comes after being denied bail on several occasions.

Upon his release, the former UFC champion made a statement to KRON-4:

Cain Velasquez gives his first statement upon release

“Just feel blessed,” Velasquez stated “Ready to go home, be with the loved ones, family, friends and make something positive of this whole situation.

“Just thank you to everybody who had my support. I love all of you. Just always continue to be better as a person, always do good things and just make something positive of this terrible situation. My family and I, we’re going to do that.”

Velasquez has been forced to comply with the authorities since his release. The former WWE star must undergo home detention, wear a GSP tracker, have no weapons in his home, and can’t come in 300-yard proximity of the alleged victims.

Alongside those orders, Velasquez will take outpatient treatment for traumatic brain injury and CTE. As well as attend counselling for parents whose children have been victims of sexual abuse.

Despite returning home to his family, the Velasquez family and attorneys will be working extremely hard to put together a defence for his upcoming trial on November 21.

