Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria set to headline UFC Fight Night card in June

Josh Emmett will look to return to the win column in June.

According to KoImenero, Emmett is set to headline a UFC Fight Night card against Ilia Topuria on Saturday, June 17. The location of the event was not reported.

This will be Topuria’s first ever UFC main event, as he has been calling for someone in the top five for some time.

Josh Emmett (18-3) is coming off a second-round submission loss to Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 for the interim featherweight title. Before the title fight setback, Emmett was riding a five-fight win streak and was coming off a split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Austin. Also on the win streak, he beat Dan Ige by decision, Shane Burgos by decision, and knocked out Mirsad Bektic and Michael Johnson.

Emmett is currently ranked fifth at featherweight and has been in the UFC since 2016. Inside the Octagon, Emmett is 9-3 and also holds notable wins over Ricardo Lamas and Scott Holtzman among others.

Ilia Topuria (13-0) picked up the biggest win of his career last time out as he submitted Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282 in December. Prior to that, he knocked out Jai Herbert at UFC London in March of 2022, in a bout he took at lightweight.

Topuria is 5-0 in the UFC and also has beaten Ryan Hall by first-round KO, Damon Jackson by first-round KO, and Youssef Zalal by decision. The Georgian is currently ranked ninth at featherweight. Before signing with the UFC, he fought for Brave CF at bantamweight but a weight miss in a title fight forced him to move up to 145lbs.

With Emmett vs. Topuria as the main event, the June 17 event is as follows:

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa

Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Who do you think will win, Josh Emmett or Ilia Topuria? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!